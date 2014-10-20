Face in the News: Obama administration focuses Ebola response as pressure mounts

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - The Obama administration continues to play catch-up as Ebola fears spread.

New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected to be issued Monday, one week after two health care workers contracted the lethal virus while treating a patient in Dallas.

And after mulling it over, President Obama has named Ron Klain as "Ebola czar." The former chief of staff to Joe Biden and Al Gore is set to start his job coordinating the national response later this week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and one of the public faces of the Obama administration's response, said Sunday on "Face The Nation" that the new CDC rules will ensure health care workers don't have any exposed skin while handling Ebola patients

"I don't want to officially comment on what is being developed, but pretty soon we are going to be seeing new guidelines that, at least I can tell you, they are going to be much more stringent," Fauci said.

Fauci also praised Klain's appointment, saying his experience as a manager "is extraordinary."

These comments were covered by the Associated Press, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, the Los Angeles Times, Bloomberg News, Business Insider and Haaretz.

While Fauci was optimistic about Klain's leadership, many Republicans have been skeptical. Some suggested that a health care professional, not a White House insider, should run the Ebola response.

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., struck a similar tone on "Face The Nation."

"I don't know Ron Klain's emergency response experience," she said. "Maybe the Bush-Gore recount qualified in that. And I think talking to constituents, so many people have said, you know, we didn't want somebody to give a spin, we want somebody to give us the facts."

Her comments were picked up by The Hill, the Washington Examiner, the Washington Times, Newsmax and MSNBC.

Health care leaders from different perspectives also weighed in on the crisis on "Face The Nation." Dr. Robert Wah of the American Medical Association and Rich Umbdenstock of the American Hospital Association said they have confidence in the CDC to control the disease and prevent it from spreading.

But Jean Ross, co-president of National Nurses United, said the "fragmented" nature of the American health care system meant nurses and health workers were vulnerable to Ebola exposure.

"The nurses overwhelmingly told us this in the surveys: 'We are not ready,'" Ross told host Bob Schieffer. "So some of this could have been anticipated, and should have."

Her comments were covered by Politico, The Hill and the International Business Times.