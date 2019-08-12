Scientists killed in mysterious Russian explosion buried Monday as questions linger

Five scientists killed in a mysterious nuclear blast in Northern Russia last week were buried Monday. Questions remain about the incident that may have involved a new nuclear-powered cruise missile and could have contaminated the White Sea with radioactive waste.

The scientists were employed by the Russian Federal Nuclear Center, a research institute run by Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear energy corporation. They were posthumously awarded the Order of Courage, a state award that honors "brave actions committed while performing one's military, civic or professional duty with risks to one's life."

"We laid to rest our colleagues that tragically died testing a new special product," Alexei Likhachyov, head of Rosatom, said in a statement Monday. "They passed like true heroes."

He didn't clarify what kind of "special product" his employees were testing, contributing to secrecy that surrounded the blast from the very beginning and prompted speculations that it may have done more damage than it was reported.

A Russian military band prepare to attend the funerals of five Russian nuclear engineers killed by a rocket explosion in Sarov, the closed city, located 230 miles east of Moscow, which has served as a base for Russia's nuclear weapons program since the late 1940s. Russia's Rosatom state nuclear concern said Thursday's explosion at a military testing range in northwestern Russia occurred while the engineers were testing a "nuclear isotope power source" for a rocket engine, a tragedy that fueled radiation fears and raised new questions about a secretive weapons program. Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM via AP

From silence to panic

Russia's Defense Ministry initially claimed that the explosion last Thursday was just a test of liquid-fuel rocket engine gone wrong. The Ministry said the blast at a military testing site on the shore of the White Sea killed two and injured six more, but the word "nuclear" never made an appearance.

The administration of Severodvinsk, a city about 25 miles away from the site, reported radiation readings spiking on its website within hours after the incident. The report was later deleted, which only fueled suspicions about the accident.

The next morning, local port authorities declared nearby Dvinsky Bay closed to shipping for a month. According to Reuters, a team from the East Asia Non-Proliferation Program at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies identified the nuclear fuel carrier ship Serebryanka inside an "exclusion" zone near where they explosion occurred. The vessel is often used to collect radioactive waste.

At the same time, anonymous Telegram channels posted videos with what appeared to be people in hazmat suits tending to the injured. Users claimed that several people were transported to a specialized Moscow hospital with severe radiation poisoning.

Igor Orlov, the governor of the Arkhangelsk region where Severodvisnk is located, tried to calm the waters by saying that radiation levels in the region are normal. "It was confirmed by all government agencies, all monitoring systems," he said.

But by Friday evening, pharmacies in Severodvinsk and Arkhangelsk had run out of iodine, as concerned residents rushed to take precautions against radiation poisoning and stock up on medicine that can mitigate damage of radiation.

"Radioisotope energy source"

Statements released by Rosatom and Russian Federal Nuclear Center over the weekend shed little light on what happened. Both admitted that the mysterious rocket engine had a nuclear element to it and this nuclear element caused the accident and killed five scientists, in addition to two military personnel.

"The tragedy occurred when engineering and maintenance works on isotope power sources in a liquid propulsion system were being carried out," Rosatom said in a statement.

Vyacheslav Solovyov, the center's scientific director, added in an interview to a local TV channel that researchers have been working on "small-scale sources of energy based on radioactive materials — fissile, radioisotope materials." He added that other countries, including the U.S., are also working on "small nuclear reactors," appearing to suggest that what exploded near Severodvinsk, was, in fact, a small reactor.

However, spokespeople for Rosatom disagreed with this interpretation and told reporters that the term "reactor" has nothing to do with what happened. "It was basically a nuclear battery," they were quoted as saying by the Fontanka newspaper.

Little information available

There is no consensus among analysts as to what really happened in the Arkhangelsk region.

Some suggest that it was a failed test of the 9M730 Burevestnik (or SSC-X-9 Skyfall, according to the NATO classification), Russia's experimental nuclear-powered cruise missile with unlimited range and the ability to penetrate U.S. missile defense systems that Vladimir Putin boasted about in 2018.

Others remain skeptical about whether Burevestnik exists at all. "All my knowledge and experience says that it doesn't," Pavel Luzin, a defense industry expert at Russia's Perm State University, told CBS News. "Its [characteristics are] simply against the laws of physics."

According to Luzin, small nuclear power sources — reactors or radioisotope thermoelectric generators — are used in spacecrafts, but with the little information available it is impossible to tell which type of power source was used or what it was tested for when the explosion occurred.

Several Russian military experts CBS News reached out to refused to comment, with some claiming that there is too little information available to make any conclusions.

The extent of the damage to the region remains unclear, too. Greenpeace Russia has urged the authorities to "establish the cause for the increase of radiation levels and study the consequences for both the local residents and the environment."