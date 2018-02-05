Excitement builds for SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch

SpaceX erected its new Falcon Heavy rocket atop historic pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center Monday, setting the stage for its debut as the world's most powerful booster when it climbs away Tuesday, weather permitting, atop nearly 5 million pounds of thrust.

Carrying SpaceX founder Elon Musk's cherry red Tesla Roadster, complete with a space-suited "Starman" mannequin strapped in the driver's seat, the Falcon Heavy is scheduled for launch at 1:30 p.m. EST (GMT-5), the opening of a three-hour window. Forecasters predicted an 80 percent chance of good weather.

Musk tweeted a video showing an animation of what a successful launch will look like, including his red Roadster flying off to Mars:

Falcon Heavy sends a car to Mars https://t.co/Y7uBtU6Mt2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 5, 2018

The long-awaited maiden flight of the Falcon Heavy has generated widespread public interest with tens of thousands of tourists and area residents expected to turn out along area roads and beaches to watch the booster race away, believed to be the biggest crowd for a space launch since the shuttle program came to an end in 2011.

Musk tweeted Monday afternoon that "all systems remain green for launch" on Tuesday. But he has gone out of his way to downplay expectations, saying last year "this is one of those things that's really difficult to test on the ground."

"There's a lot of risk associated with the Falcon Heavy, a real good chance that that vehicle does not make it to orbit," he said. "Want to make sure I set expectations accordingly. I hope it makes it far enough away from the pad that it does not cause pad damage, I would consider even that a win, to be honest. And uh, yeah. Major pucker factor, it really is."

Made up of three side-by-side Falcon 9 first stages and an upper stage carrying the Tesla, the Falcon Heavy will easily be the most powerful rocket in the world when it takes off, generating 4.7 million pounds of thrust with 27 Merlin engines firing in concert, nine per core stage.

Later versions flying at full throttle will generate more than 5.1 million pounds of push, enabling the rocket to boost payloads weighing up to 140,660 pounds to low-Earth orbit or 37,000 pounds to Earth-escape velocities needed for missions to the moon, Mars or beyond.

NASA is currently building an even more powerful rocket known as the Space Launch System, or SLS, that will generate 8.8 million pounds of thrust in its initial configuration and up to 11.9 million pounds in a follow-on cargo variant. The initial version will be able to boost more than 50,000 pounds to Earth-escape velocity.

But the SLS is not expected to fly until late 2019 or later. Until then, the Falcon Heavy, assuming it succeeds, will hold the record as the world's most powerful rocket, offering a lower-cost commercial option for getting heavy payloads into space.

"I think this could be an extremely significant launch, first of all because it's happening in 2018, not whenever SLS is going to launch, it is going to be, if it succeeds, the most powerful rocket in the world, and that enables lots of different things," said John Logsdon, a noted space historian and space policy analyst.

"It poses a competitive challenge to the NASA way of doing business. Just as SpaceX has posed a challenge to (competitor) United Launch Alliance that seems to be succeeding, it could well pose a challenge to NASA's launch strategy."

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose company Blue Origin is designing rockets that will compete with SpaceX, sent along best wishes in a morning tweet, as did Tory Bruno, CEO of United Launch Alliance, which builds Delta 4 and Atlas 5 boosters.

Best of luck @SpaceX with the Falcon Heavy launch tomorrow – hoping for a beautiful, nominal flight! @BlueOrigin #GradatimFerociter — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) February 5, 2018

If all goes well, the Tesla and is dummy passenger will be released onto a deep space trajectory, breaking free of Earth's gravity while David Bowie's "Space Oddity" plays in the background.

In the meantime, SpaceX will attempt to recover all three core stages after the Heavy climbs out of the lower atmosphere. The two previously flown outside boosters will separate, flip around and fly back to the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for side-by-side rocket-powered descents to touchdown at SpaceX's Landing Zone 1. The central core stage will attempt to land on an off-shore droneship.

For space enthusiasts, the two boosters heading back to Cape Canaveral should provide a spectacular show, rocking the Florida "Space Coast" with matching sonic booms as they slow down for touchdown. The recovery of all three stages would push SpaceX's record to 24 successful landings in 27 attempts

But it's the launch, seeing the most powerful rocket since the space shuttle climbing away from pad 39A, that has sparked such widespread interest. And no wonder.

At liftoff, with all 27 core stage engines firing together, the Heavy will enjoy more than twice the liftoff power of a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy, the most powerful currently flying U.S. rocket, and more than one-and-a-half times the power of a European Ariane 5.

For comparison, the Soviet Union's ill-fated N1 moon rocket holds the all-time record with a thrust of 10.5 million pounds, but it catastrophically failed in four launch attempts. NASA's successful Saturn 5, the gargantuan booster that propelled Apollo astronauts to the moon, generated 7.5 million pounds of push while the space shuttle rocketed away atop 6.8 million pounds of thrust.

There are numerous "unknowns" when it comes to flying a powerful new rocket, even one utilizing multiple flight-proven stage like the Falcon Heavy. As the rocket climbs away, consuming propellant and losing weight, it will rapidly accelerate, subjected to hard-to-model aerodynamic and mechanical stresses as it plows out of the thick lower atmosphere.

It is also difficult to model the vibration and acoustic environment at the base of the rocket where the 27 Merlin engines will be firing.

The engines were test fired at the pad on Jan. 24 and SpaceX said later there were no problems. But Musk cautioned last year "there's a lot that could go wrong" when 27 engines are firing at once, adding "I encourage people to come down to the Cape and see the first Falcon Heavy mission. It's guaranteed to be exciting."