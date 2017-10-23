Ewan McGregor reportedly splits from wife, seen kissing co-star

Ewan McGregor and his wife, Eve Mavrakis, have reportedly split after 22 years of marriage. The couple have four children together.

People reports that McGregor and Mavrakis have been separated since May. Over the weekend, The Sun published photos of McGregor and his "Fargo" co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, kissing in London.

Winstead and her husband Riley Stears announced their breakup in May, after being married for seven years. At the time, Winstead said the split was amicable.

"We have spent our lives together and it has been full of joy and warmth every day," Wintead wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that included a photo of herself kissing Stears on the cheek. "We've decided to move on from our marriage, but we will stay best friends and collaborators for all our days. We are still ride or die, just in a different way now. I love you always, Riley."

McGregor and Mavrakis, a production designer, married in 1995.