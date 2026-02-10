Estée Lauder accuses Walmart of selling counterfeit versions of its products

Estée Lauder sued Walmart in federal court on Monday, alleging that the retailer sold counterfeit versions of the personal care company's products on its website.

In a lawsuit posted by Reuters, Estée Lauder accused Walmart of selling fake versions of popular skincare and fragrance products from Lauder brands Aveda, Clinique, La Mer, Le Labo, and Tom Ford, which are listed as plaintiffs.

The products "bear marks that are identical with, substantially indistinguishable from, or confusingly similar" to products with Estée Lauder trademarks, the company said in the suit.

Estée Lauder said it bought and tested some of the allegedly copycat products sold by Walmart and determined that they did not originate from the beauty company. In one example cited in the complaint, Estée Lauder shows side-by-side photos of a perfume sold by Walmart called "Intense Peach" next to a Tom Ford fragrance called "Bitter Peach." Both items come in orange packaging.

Estée Lauder and Walmart did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In the lawsuit, Estée Lauder also alleged that the retailer was aware that it was selling items on Walmart.com that infringed on its trademarked products and that the company does "very little" to ensure that the products it sells online are authentic.

The suit alleges Walmart sold counterfeit versions of the following Estée Lauder products:

Aveda hairbrushes

Clinique skin creams

La Mer lotions/moisturizers

Le Labo fragrances

Tom Ford fragrances

Estée Lauder is seeking monetary damages and demanding that Walmart stop selling the allegedly counterfeit products, along with any other items bearing its trademark.