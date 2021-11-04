CBS News poll: Have you made a will? Most Americans haven't.

The coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. doesn't seem to have changed much in terms of how urgently Americans are tending to estate planning. Today just 39% Americans have a will, while 60% do not. These percentages are nearly identical to what has been recorded over the past two years.

Americans are more concerned with how to distribute their possessions once they die, the older they get. Just 9% of Americans under 35 have a will, and most under the age of 65 don't have one. However, 66% of Americans 65 and older do have a will.

There is also a large disparity when it comes to income: most adults earning under $100,000 a year do not have a will, while most earning over $100,000 a year do.

