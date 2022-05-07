Hawaii man accused in "cold and calculated" love triangle murder of acupuncturist placed under house arrest

A judge ordered a Hawaii man into house arrest Friday after a prosecutor argued his wealth makes him a flight risk and he poses a danger to his wife after allegedly killing her lover.

Prosecutors wanted Eric Thompson behind bars after a grand jury indicted him for murder. Thompson was arrested on Valentine's Day, posted $1 million bail and was released.

Police said Thompson shot Jon Tokuhara in the face and head several times in January after Thompson learned Tokuhara and his wife were having an affair.

Thompson discovered the relationship through Instagram messages and videos, Honolulu Police Det. Kaiminaauao Mead testified at a hearing Friday.

Tokuhara was an acupuncturist treating Thompson's wife, Mead said.

Surveillance footage near Tokuhara's Waipahu office showed a man wearing a white bucket hat arrive in a white truck, walk into Tokuhara's office and then shows him leaving.

As the man was leaving, his hat fell onto the road, Mead said. Police tracked the hat to a homeless man who picked it up and DNA on it matched Thompson, Mead said.

Thompson "planned this and committed this offense with a cold and calculated and nearly flawless execution," Deputing Prosecuting Attorney Benjamin Rose said at Friday's hearing.

Thompson is a danger to his wife and her siblings, who he believed knew about the affair, prosecutors said. After discovering the relationship, Thompson forbade his wife from seeing her siblings, Mead said.

"He believed that they knew about the affair and didn't tell him," Mead said.

Nothing has changed since bail was set at $1 million, argued Thompson's attorney David Hayakawa. Thompson surrendered to authorities, handed over his passport and posted bail "at great expense to himself," Hayakawa said.

This undated photo released by the Honolulu Police Department shows Eric Thompson. / AP

Prosecutors are using Thompson's successful business and expensive home to show that he's a flight risk, when those assets show otherwise, Hayakawa said. Thompson owns a home worth more than $2 million in the upscale Honolulu neighborhood of Kahala and has a bathtub accessibility modification business, prosecutors have said.

Judge Paul Wong denied the request to revoke bail, saying Thompson has been cooperative and hasn't tried to flee. But considering the "grave taking of life here," Wong ordered that Thompson be confined to his home.

Thompson was ordered to go straight home and await word on when he'll be fitted with an electronic monitoring bracelet, KGMB reported.

Thompson must remain under house arrest unless his attorney gets a court order allowing him to leave, Wong said.

After the hearing, Hayakawa said he respects the judge's decision.

"Mr. Thompson has entered his not guilty plea and this case will proceed to jury trial," Hayakawa said.

Those who knew Tokuhara said he loved fishing, surfing, coaching and helping veterans, KGMB reported.

"You know, he's an acupuncturist. He was a healer, you know, and he's helped so many people," said a loved one who attended a vigil for Tokuhara.

"He had friends in so many different circles and he was just someone that was just loved," another friend said. "He gave back to his community and gave scholarships."