Entenmann's is hiring for a new job: Chief donut officer

Entenmann's is searching for a donut fan who will take on the new job of "chief donut officer."

The job comes with a year's supply of donuts and pays $5,000, according to a statement from the company. Through June 30, donut lovers can apply for the job at www.chiefdonutofficer.com.

The bakery brand says the application, which must be filled out in "hole," includes providing ideas for new Entenmann's donuts and how to improve its existing donuts.

Entenmann's said the entries will be judged on "passion, creativity and originality." Five finalists will be asked to create video testimonials about why they deserve the job, and consumers will vote on the submissions. The winner and four runner-ups will be announced on Aug. 7.

The runner-ups will receive $1,000 each and donuts for a year, the company said.