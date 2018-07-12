Emmy nominations 2018: What to expect from Thursday's announcement

Nominations for the 70th Emmy Awards are being announced Thursday morning, launching the race to TV's biggest night. "The Handmaid's Tale's" Samira Wiley and Ryan Eggold of "The Blacklist" will announce the nominees for the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Watch the Emmy Awards nominations live on this page at 11:25 EDT/8:25 PDT Thursday. Wiley and Eggold will make the announcement from Wolf Theatre at the Television Academy in North Hollywood. Wiley's own "Handmaid's Tale" is likely to pick up some nods this year.

Who else are the frontrunners to receive recognition on Thursday? HBO's "Game of Thrones," NBC's "This Is Us" and CBS' "Mom" will probably be nominated for awards. "Game of Thrones" is back in the running for its penultimate season after it bowed out of the 2017 race due to a production delay. "Game of Thrones," with 38 Emmys, has the most awards for a drama, ever.

But the show will have some stiff competition from "The Handmaid's Tale," which picked up eight wins last year. Netflix's "Stranger Things," HBO's "Westworld" and "The Crown" are also likely to receive Emmy nominations.

As far as comedies go, FX's "Atlanta" won two awards last year and could return to the Emmy nominations list this year. Amazon's buzzy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" could also pick up some nods.

It will be interesting to see if the much-hyped "Roseanne" reboot gets any love, considering its tumultuous cancellation after star Roseanne Barr posted a racist tweet.

How to watch the 2018 Emmy Awards nominations