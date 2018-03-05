Emma Watson shows off "Times Up" tattoo with grammatical error

Emma Watson showed off a regrettable Time's Up temporary tattoo at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party after Sunday night's Academy Awards. The actress had her forearm inked with a cursive "Times Up" tat, but unfortunately, the body art had an error in it. Watson's tattoo did not have an apostrophe in "Times," rendering the phrase grammatically incorrect.

Jean-baptiste Lacroix / AFP/Getty Images

"Time's Up" needs the apostrophe to make "Time's" a contraction of "time" and "is" (although it's often left out in the #TimesUp hashtag).

The mistake doesn't bear serious consequences, since the tattoo is temporary, aside from some ridicule on social media.

Watson, who brought a feminist activist as her date to the Golden Globes, has been one of Hollywood's most outspoken young feminists.

She graduated from Brown University in 2014 with a major in English.