Elon Musk deletes Facebook pages of SpaceX and Tesla

Elon Musk is the latest to jump on the #DeleteFacebook bandwagon. In response to being asked on Twitter Friday to delete SpaceX's Facebook page, Musk replied "I didn't realize there was one. Will do." He then deleted SpaceX's page, as well as Tesla's.

The hashtag #DeleteFacebook comes on the heels of news that data consultancy Cambridge Analytica gained access to millions of Facebook users' data and created various political ads.

A U.S. House committee Friday invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify about Facebook's policies surrounding user data.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article originally appeared on CNET, titled, "Elon Musk deleted SpaceX and Tesla's Facebook pages."