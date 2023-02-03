Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi renew vows in surprise ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner

Ellen DeGeneres received a sweet surprise from her wife, Portia de Rossi: a vow renewal. The two stars re-tied the knot as Brandi Carlile sang and Kris Jenner officiated.

de Rossi, who turned 50 on Jan. 31, surprised DeGeneres, 65, during her own birthday party, DeGeneres said on Instagram.

In a video on social media, de Rossi is seen walking into the crowded party as Carlile sings. She's wearing a wedding gown, which appeared to shock DeGeneres. She handed DeGeneres flowers and then led her to the front of the room, where Jenner greeted them and began to officiate.

As Jenner officiated, her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, stood nearby, filming the impromptu ceremony at DeGeneres and de Rossi's new home.

"These two were born for each other and Corey and I have spent so much time with them as their friends, neighbors, dance partners, cocktail buddies and late night chat sessions," Jenner said. "These two are couple goals who continue to amaze me how perfect they are together."

The pair first wed in 2008 after dating for four years. Jenner referenced their first wedding, held at their home in Beverly Hills in front of 15 guests.

"Today Portia would like us to witness a renewal of her commitment to Ellen, to honor and celebrate their marriage of 14 years," Jenner said.

When it came time to say their vows, de Rossi started with: "Surprise." She told DeGeneres she didn't have to say anything, then continued her own vows, telling DeGeneres her greatest accomplishment was being loved by her wife.

"I feel like we're on a new journey like this is a new chapter after 24 houses in 18 years... this is our first home," de Rossi said. "This is it and we're settling down finally and we're planting roots and were taking care of ourselves and each other than better before and I'm so excited for the future where we just get to do whatever the hell we want for the rest of our lives."

DeGeneres, who ended her talk show "The Ellen Show" in May 2022 after 21 years, seemed speechless after de Rossi said her vows, but managed to tell her: "I just adore you, I love and I would not be on this Earth without you. You save me every day. Thank you for saving me every day. And I'm the lucky one."