Elephant from Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch escapes enclosure at Florida zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- An elephant that once lived at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch briefly escaped its enclosure at a Florida zoo. The Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens posted on Facebook that Ali the bull elephant wandered through a gate that was accidentally left open Sunday and wound up in a courtyard behind the giraffe and elephant barn.

The zoo says guests were never in any danger, but safety protocols were quickly put into place. Staff used food to entice Ali back into the enclosure, and in total he was loose for about 20 minutes.

Since Ali's escape was the result of human error, the zoo says it will now be looking into their policies to make sure nothing like that happens again.