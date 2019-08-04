What we know about the El Paso shooting suspect

A suspect was taken into custody in connection with a Saturday shooting that left at least 19 people dead and 40 others injured in an El Paso shopping complex. A law enforcement source identified the shooting suspect as Patrick Crusius of Allen, Texas.

The source told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton the suspect was considered "a troubled youth" and described as a loner. Authorities are treating a document allegedly written by the gunman as evidence.

The document was shared on 4Chan, an online forum where users can post anonymously. Within it, the suspect denounces Hispanic people in Texas, cites concerns about losing American jobs to automation and criticizes both political parties. The text includes a reference to the Christchurch mosque shootings in New Zealand, which left 51 people dead.

At a Saturday evening press conference, Police Chief Greg Allen referenced the document. He said the shooting may have a "nexus" to a hate crime but declined to elaborate.

During an afternoon press conference, El Paso Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Robert Gomez said the suspect was arrested "without incident." Gomez does not believe any additional people were responsible for the shooting. The Cielo Vista Mall and Walmart where the shooting took place has been secured but is still locked down, Gomez said.

Crusius, 21, reportedly attended Collin College in McKinney, Texas from fall 2017 through spring 2019. The district president of the school, Dr. Neil Matkin, issued a statement saying that Collin College was "saddened and horrified by the news."

"Collin College is prepared to cooperate fully with state and federal authorities in their investigation of this senseless tragedy. We join the governor and all Texans in expressing our heartfelt concern for the victims of the shooting and their loved ones," Matkin said.