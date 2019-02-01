Daughter of jailed drug lord launching "El Chapo" fashion line

The fashion designer daughter of the notorious drug leader known as "El Chapo" is looking to cash in on his notorious nickname.

Alejandrina Gisselle Guzmán, one of Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán's 10 children, recently began promoting a clothing and accessories line, El Chapo 701, on social media.

Gisselle Guzmán twitter

El Chapo's daughter is also seeking to trademark 'El Chapo' and 'El Chapo Guzmán,' according to The Daily Mail.

El Chapo 701-branded t-shirts, jeans, dress shirts, sombreros, shoes, accessories and liquor will be sold online, with a site set up earlier this month describing El Chapo as a "humble seller of oranges with many goals and great ambition."

El Chapo 701 products displayed in online store elchapmanguzman.com

The business plan comes two years after a Los Angeles apparel company found success in touting one of its shirts worn by El Chapo in a photo published by Rolling Stone magazine.

After two prison escapes, El Chapo was captured in 2016 by Mexican authorities and extradited to the U.S.. He is now standing trial in federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

Charged with drug trafficking, money laundering and conspiracy to commit murder, he faces life imprisonment if convicted.