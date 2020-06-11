Statue of U.K. slave trader fished from harbor as one of Scouts founder eyed for removal
London — A statue of a 17th-century slave trader that was toppled by anti-racism protesters in Bristol, England, has been fished out of the harbor by city authorities. Bristol City Council said the bronze statue of Edward Colston was recovered early Thursday morning to avoid drawing a crowd.
The council said the statue was taken to a "secure location" and would end up in a museum, as it emerged a statue of the founder of the global Scouts organization could be next to face a similar fate.
Colston built a fortune transporting enslaved Africans across the Atlantic and left most of his money to charity. His name adorns streets and buildings in Bristol, which was once the U.K.'s biggest port for slave ships.
After years of debate about what should happen to his statue, Black Lives Matter protesters hauled it down on Sunday and dumped it into the harbor.
"We've had a diver down there who attached the ropes to crane it out of the water and take it away," Ray Barnett, the city council's head of collections and archives, told BBC news. "The ropes that were tied around him, the spray paint added to him, is still there so we'll keep him like that."
Barnett said mud from the riverbed would be removed to ensure "we preserve him as he was tipped into the dock, while the decision is made how to move on for there."
Bristol's Mayor Marvin Rees said previously that he "felt no sense of loss" when the Colston statue was toppled into the water as police stood by and watched, fearing any intervention could lead to a violent confrontation.
Statue of Scouts founder to go
The act reinvigorated calls for the removal of other statues from Britain's imperial past.
Officials in Bournemouth, southern England, have said they plan to remove a statue of Scouts founder Robert Baden-Powell because it might become a target.
Like many Englishmen of his time, Baden-Powell held racist views and he also expressed admiration for Adolf Hitler.
"We are removing the statue so that we can properly involve all relevant communities and groups in discussions about its future," Council leader Vikki Slade said.