Ecuador president and indigenous leaders sit down for televised negotiations amid ongoing protests

President Lenín Moreno and leaders of Ecuador's indigenous peoples sat down Sunday evening to a nationally broadcast negotiating session aimed at defusing nearly two weeks of protests that have paralyzed the economy and left seven dead and hundreds injured in clashes with police.

Sitting around a U-shaped table, Moreno and indigenous leaders took turns laying out their positions in talks mediated by the United Nations' chief representative in Ecuador and broadcast live online and on national TV.

Wearing the feathered headdress and face paint of the Achuar people of the Amazon rain forest, the president of the Confederation of Indigenous Nations, Jaime Vargas, demanded the immediate cancellation of Moreno's October 1 decree ending fuel subsidies as part of an International Monetary Fund austerity package.

"This isn't a demand of the indigenous people, it's the demand of the country," Vargas said. "We haven't come to form negotiating commissions."

Indigenous leader take part in a popular assembly at the Agora of the Culture House before a first meeting of CONAIE and the Ecuadorian Government to resolve the crisis on October 13, 2019 in Quito, Ecuador. The Episcopal Ecuadorian Conference and the Ecuadorian UN System intervened to organize the first meeting between Indigenous Movements and the Ecuadorian Movement to resolve the current crisis. Dialogue comes after 10 days of violent protests that resulted in 5 dead. Demonstrations began as attempt to repeal the government's measure to end a four-decade fuel subsidy. Getty Images / Getty Images

Protests over the austerity package have blocked roads, shuttered businesses from dairies to flower farms and halved the country's oil production, forcing Ecuador to temporarily stop shipping its most important export. In a shift from the heated language of the last 10 days of protests, each side praised the other's willingness to talk as they outlined their negotiating positions in the first hour before a short break.

"Mr. President, you're showing that you're a person of dialogue," Vargas told Moreno. "We are millions asking you to wager on peace, for the stability of the country."

Other indigenous demands included higher taxes on the wealthy and the firing of the interior and defense ministers over their handling of the protests.

Moreno insisted on the need to eliminate fuel subsidies, cut government spending and reduce a huge public debt, but said he would adjust his plans based on agreements reached with the indigenous leaders.

"The decisions taken by the president of the republic must be positive for you, must be agreed upon with you," Moreno said. "These conclusions will, of course, be included in the new decree that will replace the previous one, that improves, that perfects it. Everything must be aimed at stabilizing the country, at stabilizing our severely degraded budget situation."

Meanwhile, hundreds of black-clad riot police drove protesters out of north-central Quito's Arbolito Park, the epicenter of the protests, and into surrounding streets.

Demonstrators clash with police officers during indigenous protests outside the Comptroller's Building before a first meeting of CONAIE and the Ecuadorian Government to resolve the crisis on October 13, 2019 in Quito, Ecuador. Getty Images

The park had filled Friday with mostly peaceful protesters chanting against the government. But by Sunday afternoon the air was white with smoke from burning tires and tear gas after more than 24 hours of clashes between police and hard-core protesters armed with sharpened sticks and shields improvised out of satellite dishes or plywood. Adjoining streets were piled high with burned tires, tree branches and paving stones.

Volunteer medics from the fire department and medical schools waved white sheets on poles as they led downcast protesters out of the area to safety. Young men from Ecuador's indigenous minority and mixed race, or mestizo, majority, milled about on streets under the watch of police and a few dozen soldiers.

The public ombudsman's office said Sunday that seven people had died in the protests, 1,340 had been hurt and 1,152 arrested. The government loosened a 24-hour curfew imposed Saturday, allowing people to move freely around the capital between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

The protests have drawn thousands of Ecuadorians from outside the indigenous minority and many said they would continue demonstrating despite the negotiations.