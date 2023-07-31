We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With anywhere from a few minutes a day to a few hours a week, you can start boosting your income today. /Getty Images

With inflation high and wages stagnant, many people are looking for ways to supplement their income. Getting a part-time job or gig work is one option, but this can require considerable time and energy — resources that are often as hard to come by as extra cash.

Luckily, the internet makes it easy to make money from the comfort of your own home in your free time with a number of strategies. Better yet, many of these strategies are flexible, allowing you to fit them into your schedule as you can, whether you're a full-time employee, stay-at-home parent or college student.

Looking for a simple way to make money on your schedule? Become an online survey-taker.

5 easy ways to make money from home

There's a seemingly endless array of ways to make money from home, but these are among the easiest.

1. Take online surveys

Companies are always seeking data from customers to help guide their product creation and marketing strategies. You can take advantage of this by participating in online surveys.

Websites like Survey Junkie and Swagbucks pay you for providing your opinions on a wide range of topics, products and services. You can complete these surveys wherever and whenever you like, allowing you to earn some extra money while watching TV, waiting at the doctor's office or on your lunch break.

2. Sell your unused stuff

Most of us have items that have just been collecting dust in our homes. You can turn this unwanted stuff into cold, hard cash by selling it on websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

There are buyers looking for everything from clothes to housewares to electronics. So, if you have things you haven't used in months (if not years), you can turn a profit by selling them to someone who will use them.

3. Rent out space in your home

If you have space in your home you're not using, you can generate income by putting it up for rent. You can list a spare bedroom with Airbnb, storage space with Store At My House or your pool with Swimply. You can even rent out parking space in your driveway or garage with SpotHero.

You're already paying for this space anyway, so why not get some return on your investment?

4. Turn your hobby into a business

If you're a creative person who likes making things in your spare time, you can monetize that by selling your creations.

For example, knitters can sell mittens, blankets and more on Etsy. Photographers can sell stock photos on Getty Images or iStock Photo. Bakers can make custom cakes for weddings and other occasions. It's a great way to earn some extra money from things you also enjoy doing.

5. Earn rewards for shopping

You shop for lots of things on a regular basis. You can get rewarded for these purchases by joining a reward site like Rakuten or Ibotta or using a rewards credit card.

With rewards sites and cards, you earn cash back or points you can redeem for gift cards, merchandise and more. It doesn't get much easier than getting paid for things you were going to buy anyway!

The bottom line

Making money from home doesn't have to be time-consuming or difficult. With anywhere from a few minutes a day to a few hours a week, you can start boosting your income today with the above strategies. You can even combine multiple strategies to maximize your earnings.

So, what are you waiting for? Check out one of these strategies today and start making some extra cash!