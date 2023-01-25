We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance offers owners a beneficial alternative to expensive vet care. Getty Images

No one likes to pay more than they have to, especially when it comes to buying important financial protections. Whether you're looking for life insurance, car insurance or some other form of coverage, the corresponding cost is almost as important as the security these services provide.

It's important to find the right balance between protecting what's important to you and protecting your wallet.

Pet insurance is no different. This unique coverage can offset the cost of pricey veterinary care and, depending on the provider you choose, also provide some appealing perks and benefits. But just like other insurances, pet insurance prices vary significantly depending on a wide range of factors.

Fortunately, there are some easy ways for prospective policyholders to get cheap pet insurance.

If you're in the market for pet insurance then start by getting a free price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

Easy ways to get cheap pet insurance

Ready to get pet insurance but don't want to break the bank to get it? Consider these 3 ways now:

Apply right away

Pet insurance will only get more expensive the longer you wait. Just like life insurance for humans, insurance providers generally offer their lowest rates to the young. That's because younger applicants are typically healthier applicants, and thus less risky to insure. That will be reflected in lower premiums to pay each month.

Another reason why it benefits pet owners to apply early? Pre-existing conditions. Most pet insurance companies won't cover them or will make you wait until they clear. But if you apply right away - when your pet is as healthy and as young as it can be - then you'll put yourself in the running for comprehensive coverage.

The only caveat here is if your pet is suffering from a condition that won't be covered now but may be if the conditions clears in the future. Then you should probably wait for a clean bill of health before submitting an application.

Otherwise, apply now and secure a low rate. You can start by getting a free price quote now.

Look for discounts

If you're an active duty military member or veteran you may qualify for a discount. If you're a senior then you may also qualify for a lower rate. Similarly, if you have multiple pets you may be eligible for a discounted rate if you insure both animals.

Don't automatically assume the price you're quoted is the price you'll eventually have to pay. You may be eligible for cheaper pet insurance simply by answering a few simple questions - or by asking a pet insurance provider what discounts they can apply to your account.

This is arguably the easiest way to get cheap pet insurance as it requires little effort on your behalf as your military service, age, or amount of pets will automatically qualify you for a lower rate.

Shop around

Just like you wouldn't buy the first house you saw or the first car you test-drove, don't immediately accept the first pet insurance offer you get. Ultimately, that quote may be the lowest and best you can obtain but you won't know that without first doing your research.

So shop around and get quotes from at least three providers. Just make sure to do an accurate comparison. For example, if you get a quote from Spot pet insurance for an accident-only policy for a 2-year-old Goldendoodle dog weighing 45 pounds make sure to get a quote from Lemonade and Fetch by The Dodo for the same plan type, age, breed and weight. This will ensure that you have an apples-to-apples comparison so that you can choose the best option for your furry friend.

Use the table below to start shopping for pet insurance providers.

The bottom line

Pet insurance offers owners a beneficial alternative to expensive vet care. But to make it worth it you'll need to find a valuable and inexpensive policy. To do so, make sure to apply as early in the pet's life as possible. And don't forget to look for any eligible discounts and be sure to shop around to secure the best policy out there.