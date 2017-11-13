Magnitude 4.7 earthquake rattles Northern California

SALINAS, Calif. -- A magnitude 4.7 earthquake that struck Monterey County late Monday morning was felt in parts of northern California, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

CBS San Francisco reports the earthquake struck at 11:31 a.m. about 22 miles east of Salinas and 14 miles northeast of the town of Gonzales, at a depth of about 3.8 miles.

M 4.7 - 22km NE of Gonzales, California pic.twitter.com/pAgkl2zEp1 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2017

Visitors to the USGS website from as far away as San Francisco -- nearly 100 miles from the epicenter -- reported feeling the earthquake.

The National Weather Service said a tsunami was not expected.

Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.8 025mi SE Monterey, California 1131PST Nov 13: Tsunami NOT expected #NTWC — NWS Tsunami Alerts (@NWS_NTWC) November 13, 2017

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.