Dwyane Wade dyes his hair, matching daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade debuted a new look on social media last week and it appears his hairstyle is ever evolving. The former NBA star first bleached his hair, then revealed his locks were dyed a bright reddish-pink color. While some compared the bright hairdo to Dennis Rodman's, Wade revealed on TikTok that his hair actually matched someone else — his daughter, Zaya.

It appears Wade's hip young look also comes with a TikTok obsession. The 38-year-old father has been frequently posting videos on the social media app, some of them featuring 12-year-old Zaya.

"Okay but why have we not discussed this father daughter flex?" one person commented on Wade and Zaya's TikTok.

"Hopefully others see the power of real parenting & teaching your children how to love themselves despite existing in a world that only wants imitations. BRAVO," another person tweeted.

This is not the first time Wade has been complimented on his parenting skills.

In 2019, Zaya had attended the Miami Beach Pride Festival with stepmom, Gabrielle Union. Wade was unable to attend because he had a Miami Heat game, but he publicly showed his love for his child on Instagram, writing "We support each other with Pride."

During an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in February, the retired basketball star and proud dad opened up about the moment Zaya came out as transgender.

"Once Zaya came home and said, 'Call me Zaya,' and 'I'm ready to take on this,' I looked at her and said, 'You are a leader. It's our opportunity to allow you to be a voice,'" Wade said.

Now, matching Zaya's bold new look is another example of solidarity.

Wade and Union produced the Oscar-winning short film "Hair Love," along with filmmaker and former NFL player Matthew A. Cherry. The animated short tells the sweet story of an African American father who learns how to do his little girl's hair for the first time. "Hair Love" was done "because we wanted to see more representation in animation, we wanted to normalize black hair," Cherry said.

Now, it appears life is imitating art as Wade exemplifies acceptance by not only embracing, but matching his daughter's hair.