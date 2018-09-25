Dunkin Donuts dropping "Donuts" from its name

Doughnuts remain on the menu, but Dunkin Donuts is shortening its name to "Dunkin'" to reflect its increasing emphasis on coffee and other drinks.

Earlier this year, the company tested the new name at a store in the Boston suburb of Quincy. The change will officially take place in January, when the new name will start appearing on napkins, boxes and signs at its U.S. stores. The name change will eventually be adopted by international stores.

Canton, Massachusetts-based Dunkin' has more than 12,500 restaurants globally.

The 68-year-old chain says its new logo will still have the familiar rounded font and orange-and-pink color scheme that the company has used since 1973.

Dunkin' says the name change is one of several things it's doing to stay relevant to younger customers, including adding dedicated mobile ordering lanes.

The company said last year that it would test out a "less is more" strategy in about 1,000 of its 9,000 U.S. locations by paring its doughnut selection. The streamlined stores will sell a minimum of what it calls 18 "core" doughnuts, down from about 30 varieties.

Dunkin' Donuts said in a statement that, depending on how customers respond, it may pare down its selection nationwide.

The company's sales and profits have grown steadily in recent years, while its stock price is up more than 14 percent in 2017.