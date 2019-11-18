Dunkin' bans the "double-cup" habit as it swaps foam for paper

The Dunkin' coffee chain says customers will have to do without a "double cup" for their iced drinks, billing it as an environmentally friendly change.

Because the habit started in New England and is most common there, the company is focusing a new campaign in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Ads are informing customers they can no longer nest their iced drinks in a second, foam cup for extra insulation as the company moves to eliminate its polystyrene cups.

By Dec. 1, all the region's stores will swap foam cups for paper ones that the company says are more environmentally friendly. New ads tell customers that the "double cup is breaking up" because the chain's relationship with foam isn't sustainable. Cold drinks are being marketed as "iced, delicious and single."

"We do expect this change to be hard for some," Dunkin' spokeswoman Kelly Katapodis told Boston.com.

The company says its foam cups will be eliminated worldwide next year.