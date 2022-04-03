UNC defeats Duke to secure spot in NCAA championship game
UNC defeated Duke 81-77 on Saturday to book a spot in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament championship game. Saturday's game marked the first time the two storied rivals had ever met in the NCAA tournament, in what would prove to be Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game.
UNC will take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday night in New Orleans for the men's title.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.