UNC defeats Duke to secure spot in NCAA championship game

Brady Manek #45 of the North Carolina Tar Heels and AJ Griffin #21 of the Duke Blue Devils compete for a rebound during the second half in the semifinal game of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four at Caesars Superdome on April 02, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

UNC defeated Duke 81-77 on Saturday to book a spot in the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament championship game. Saturday's game marked the first time the two storied rivals had ever met in the NCAA tournament, in what would prove to be Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski's final game.

UNC will take on the Kansas Jayhawks on Monday night in New Orleans for the men's title.