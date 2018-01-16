Dow Jones hits 26,000 as major U.S. indices rally

U.S. markets surged higher in early trading on Tuesday morning following a long holiday weekend, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 260 points, or 1 percent, to top 26,000 for the first time ever.

The milestone comes just two weeks after Dow hits a record 25,000 -- the fastest ever thousand-point gain for the index.

The S&P 500 gained 0.7 percent, trading at 2,805, while the Nasdaq Composite index was up nearly 1 percent, trading at 7,329. Both are record highs.

Citigroup (C) rose 1.6 percent after the bank reported higher earnings as well as an accounting charge related the new tax law. Energizer Holdings (EN) surged 16.5 percent after the company said it will acquire the battery and lighting assets of Spectrum.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.53 percent.