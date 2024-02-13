DoorDash to gift $50,000 home down payment, BMW in Super Bowl giveaway

DoorDash is gifting one lucky Super Bowl fan nearly half a million dollars' worth of gifts such as cars, gift cards and phones seen during this year's game.

The delivery service on Monday will pick a winner for its "All the Ads" Super Bowl sweepstakes, showering one lucky football fan with up to $480,000 in gifts from the game's advertisers, the company told CBS MoneyWatch. The prize bundle includes one item from each Super Bowl LVIII advertisement, including $50,000 toward a downpayment for a home, a 2024 BMW All-Electric i5 and an all-expenses-paid trip for the winner and three of her friends, according to DoorDash. The giveaway tops off a weekend of record spending for the sporting events' advertisers.

The winner will be selected from a pool of Super Bowl viewers who successfully submit a "lengthy promotional code" that appeared during its game day commercial to its sweepstake website on Sunday.

The delivery service's largesse comes during a year of record-high spending by advertisers on one of the most-watched sporting events in the U.S. Advertisers shelled out $7 million each for the second straight year to clinch one of several dozen 30-second commercial spots during the Super Bowl, CBS previously reported. That's 1,650% more than the roughly $4 million that the Washington Post reported advertisers shelled out for the same-length of airtime in 2014.

Here is everything DoorDash's "All the Ads" sweepstakes winner will get:

Booking.com $20,000 Dream Vacation

$20,000 Dream Vacation e.l.f. Cosmetics One year subscription of e.I.f.'s hottest drops and the entire Halo Glow collection

One year subscription of e.I.f.'s hottest drops and the entire Halo Glow collection BMW i5 M60 e lectric vehicle

lectric vehicle Homes.com $50,000 toward a Home Down Payment

$50,000 toward a Home Down Payment Toyota 2024 truck

Google Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8 T-Mobile $600 toward one year of 5G home internet

$600 toward one year of 5G home internet Kia EV9 3-Row Electric SUV

3-Row Electric SUV Verizon $600 toward 5G service and a red phone case

$600 toward 5G service and a red phone case Uber Eats $100 gift card



$100 gift card Microsoft Copilot Pro subscription for six months

Copilot Pro subscription for six months M&M'S® Peanut Butter singles candy pack & a literal diamond

singles candy pack & a literal diamond Disney+ One year subscription



One year subscription Pfizer anatomy textbook

anatomy textbook NYX Professional Makeup Duck Plump Extreme plumping gloss

plumping gloss Bass Pro Shops boat

boat Wicked (Movie) witch's hat

witch's hat Ghosts (Series) haunted fringe lamp

haunted fringe lamp Planet of the Apes (Movie) crown

crown He Gets Us water bottle

water bottle Apartments.com $15,000 toward apartment rent

$15,000 toward apartment rent Twister (Movie) cowboy hat

cowboy hat Paramount+ One year subscription

One year subscription Halo (Series) themed playing cards

themed playing cards Tracker (Series) compass

compass Foundation to Combat Antisemitism blue pin

blue pin Hulu / FX One year subscription

One year subscription Dunkin' coffee and donuts

coffee and donuts Knuckles (series) gold metal rings

gold metal rings The Masters green blazer

green blazer Young Sheldon (Series) bow tie

bow tie A Political Ad vote pin

vote pin The Equalizer (Series) black t-shirt

black t-shirt So Help Me Todd (Series) bag of popcorn

bag of popcorn If (Movie) pink tutu

pink tutu Fire Country (Series) fire hat

fire hat Disney+ One year subscription

One year subscription Monkey Man (Movie) black vest

black vest Progressive red flag

red flag Kung Fu Panda (Movie) panda plushie

panda plushie CeraVe six-month supply of moisturizer

Pluto TV couch and sack of potatoes

couch and sack of potatoes Bud Light neon guitar sign

neon guitar sign Snapchat filter costume

filter costume Poppi probiotic soda cans

probiotic soda cans TurboTax Live expert tax prep

expert tax prep Apple Music all of Halftime headliner's discography

all of Halftime headliner's discography YouTube TV one year subscription

one year subscription Etsy cheese board for you and your friends

cheese board for you and your friends Mayonnaise 30-lb bucket of mayo

30-lb bucket of mayo E*TRADE baby doll and pickleball set

baby doll and pickleball set Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda assortment

soda assortment Lindt 5 chocolate truffles

5 chocolate truffles Temu $100 gift card

$100 gift card CrowdStrike annual protection plan up to $500

annual protection plan up to $500 Squarespace one year of personal plan website costs

one year of personal plan website costs Skechers slip-in sneakers for every day of the week

REESE'S Cups caramel cups

caramel cups Popeyes chicken wings

chicken wings Dove beauty bar

beauty bar OREO Cookies family-size packs

family-size packs Budweiser Clydesdale saddle

Clydesdale saddle Starry Lemon Lime Soda Pop 12-pack

12-pack FanDuel Kick of destiny helmet

Kick of destiny helmet Kawasaki off-roading vehicle

off-roading vehicle Drumstick assorted dessert cones

assorted dessert cones Nerds Gummy Clusters one bag of candy

Gummy Clusters one bag of candy Coors Light cornhole set

cornhole set Volkswagen electric vehicle

electric vehicle Pringles potato crisps can

potato crisps can BetMGM lion plushie

lion plushie State Farm red polo and khakis

red polo and khakis M&M'S Peanut Butter chocolate candy packages

chocolate candy packages Doritos Dinamita assorted chip packages

assorted chip packages Michelob ULTRA cooler