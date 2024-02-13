Watch CBS News
DoorDash to gift $50,000 home down payment, BMW in Super Bowl giveaway

By Elizabeth Napolitano

Edited By Anne Marie Lee

CBS News

DoorDash is gifting one lucky Super Bowl fan nearly half a million dollars' worth of gifts such as cars, gift cards and phones seen during this year's game. 

The delivery service on Monday will pick a winner for its "All the Ads" Super Bowl sweepstakes, showering one lucky football fan with up to $480,000 in gifts from the game's advertisers, the company told CBS MoneyWatch. The prize bundle includes one item from each Super Bowl LVIII advertisement, including $50,000 toward a downpayment for a home, a 2024 BMW All-Electric i5 and an all-expenses-paid trip for the winner and three of her friends, according to DoorDash. The giveaway tops off a weekend of record spending for the sporting events' advertisers. 

The winner will be selected from a pool of Super Bowl viewers who successfully submit a "lengthy promotional code" that appeared during its game day commercial to its sweepstake website on Sunday. 

The delivery service's largesse comes during a year of record-high spending by advertisers on one of the most-watched sporting events in the U.S. Advertisers shelled out $7 million each for the second straight year to clinch one of several dozen 30-second commercial spots during the Super Bowl, CBS previously reported. That's 1,650% more than the roughly $4 million that the Washington Post reported advertisers shelled out for the same-length of airtime in 2014. 

Here is everything DoorDash's "All the Ads" sweepstakes winner will get: 

  • Booking.com $20,000 Dream Vacation
  • e.l.f. Cosmetics One year subscription of e.I.f.'s hottest drops and the entire Halo Glow collection
  • BMW i5 M60 electric vehicle
  • Homes.com $50,000 toward a Home Down Payment

  • Toyota 2024 truck

  • Google Google Pixel 8 
  • T-Mobile $600 toward one year of 5G home internet
  • Kia EV9 3-Row Electric SUV 
  • Verizon $600 toward 5G service and a red phone case
  • Uber Eats $100 gift card 
  • Microsoft Copilot Pro subscription for six months
  • M&M'S® Peanut Butter singles candy pack & a literal diamond
  • Disney+ One year subscription
  • Pfizer anatomy textbook
  • NYX Professional Makeup Duck Plump Extreme plumping gloss 
  • Bass Pro Shops boat
  • Wicked (Movie) witch's hat
  • Ghosts (Series) haunted fringe lamp
  • Planet of the Apes (Movie) crown
  • He Gets Us water bottle
  • Apartments.com $15,000 toward apartment rent
  • Twister (Movie) cowboy hat
  • Paramount+ One year subscription
  • Halo (Series) themed playing cards 
  • Tracker (Series) compass
  • Foundation to Combat Antisemitism blue pin
  • Hulu / FX One year subscription
  • Dunkin' coffee and donuts 
  • Knuckles (series) gold metal rings
  • The Masters green blazer
  • Young Sheldon (Series) bow tie
  • A Political Ad vote pin
  • The Equalizer (Series) black t-shirt
  • So Help Me Todd (Series) bag of popcorn
  • If (Movie) pink tutu
  • Fire Country (Series) fire hat
  • Disney+ One year subscription
  • Monkey Man (Movie) black vest 
  • Progressive red flag
  • Kung Fu Panda (Movie) panda plushie
  • CeraVe six-month supply of moisturizer
  • Pluto TV couch and sack of potatoes
  • Bud Light neon guitar sign
  • Snapchat filter costume
  • Poppi probiotic soda cans
  • TurboTax Live expert tax prep
  • Apple Music all of Halftime headliner's discography 
  • YouTube TV one year subscription
  • Etsy cheese board for you and your friends
  • Mayonnaise 30-lb bucket of mayo
  • E*TRADE baby doll and pickleball set 
  • Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda assortment 
  • Lindt 5 chocolate truffles 
  • Temu $100 gift card
  • CrowdStrike annual protection plan up to $500
  • Squarespace one year of personal plan website costs
  • Skechers slip-in sneakers for every day of the week
  • REESE'S Cups caramel cups
  • Popeyes chicken wings 
  • Dove beauty bar
  • OREO Cookies family-size packs
  • Budweiser Clydesdale saddle
  • Starry Lemon Lime Soda Pop 12-pack
  • FanDuel Kick of destiny helmet 
  • Kawasaki off-roading vehicle
  • Drumstick assorted dessert cones
  • Nerds Gummy Clusters one bag of candy
  • Coors Light cornhole set
  • Volkswagen electric vehicle
  • Pringles potato crisps can
  • BetMGM lion plushie
  • State Farm red polo and khakis 
  • M&M'S Peanut Butter  chocolate candy packages
  • Doritos Dinamita assorted chip packages
  • Michelob ULTRA cooler
Elizabeth Napolitano
elizabeth-napolitano-cbsmoneywatch-cropped.jpg

Elizabeth Napolitano is a freelance reporter at CBS MoneyWatch, where she covers business and technology news. She also writes for CoinDesk. Before joining CBS, she interned at NBC News' BizTech Unit and worked on The Associated Press' web scraping team.

First published on February 13, 2024 / 8:23 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

