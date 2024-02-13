DoorDash to gift $50,000 home down payment, BMW in Super Bowl giveaway
DoorDash is gifting one lucky Super Bowl fan nearly half a million dollars' worth of gifts such as cars, gift cards and phones seen during this year's game.
The delivery service on Monday will pick a winner for its "All the Ads" Super Bowl sweepstakes, showering one lucky football fan with up to $480,000 in gifts from the game's advertisers, the company told CBS MoneyWatch. The prize bundle includes one item from each Super Bowl LVIII advertisement, including $50,000 toward a downpayment for a home, a 2024 BMW All-Electric i5 and an all-expenses-paid trip for the winner and three of her friends, according to DoorDash. The giveaway tops off a weekend of record spending for the sporting events' advertisers.
The winner will be selected from a pool of Super Bowl viewers who successfully submit a "lengthy promotional code" that appeared during its game day commercial to its sweepstake website on Sunday.
The delivery service's largesse comes during a year of record-high spending by advertisers on one of the most-watched sporting events in the U.S. Advertisers shelled out $7 million each for the second straight year to clinch one of several dozen 30-second commercial spots during the Super Bowl, CBS previously reported. That's 1,650% more than the roughly $4 million that the Washington Post reported advertisers shelled out for the same-length of airtime in 2014.
Here is everything DoorDash's "All the Ads" sweepstakes winner will get:
- Booking.com $20,000 Dream Vacation
- e.l.f. Cosmetics One year subscription of e.I.f.'s hottest drops and the entire Halo Glow collection
- BMW i5 M60 electric vehicle
- Homes.com $50,000 toward a Home Down Payment
Toyota 2024 truck
- Google Google Pixel 8
- T-Mobile $600 toward one year of 5G home internet
- Kia EV9 3-Row Electric SUV
- Verizon $600 toward 5G service and a red phone case
- Uber Eats $100 gift card
- Microsoft Copilot Pro subscription for six months
- M&M'S® Peanut Butter singles candy pack & a literal diamond
- Disney+ One year subscription
- Pfizer anatomy textbook
- NYX Professional Makeup Duck Plump Extreme plumping gloss
- Bass Pro Shops boat
- Wicked (Movie) witch's hat
- Ghosts (Series) haunted fringe lamp
- Planet of the Apes (Movie) crown
- He Gets Us water bottle
- Apartments.com $15,000 toward apartment rent
- Twister (Movie) cowboy hat
- Paramount+ One year subscription
- Halo (Series) themed playing cards
- Tracker (Series) compass
- Foundation to Combat Antisemitism blue pin
- Hulu / FX One year subscription
- Dunkin' coffee and donuts
- Knuckles (series) gold metal rings
- The Masters green blazer
- Young Sheldon (Series) bow tie
- A Political Ad vote pin
- The Equalizer (Series) black t-shirt
- So Help Me Todd (Series) bag of popcorn
- If (Movie) pink tutu
- Fire Country (Series) fire hat
- Disney+ One year subscription
- Monkey Man (Movie) black vest
- Progressive red flag
- Kung Fu Panda (Movie) panda plushie
- CeraVe six-month supply of moisturizer
- Pluto TV couch and sack of potatoes
- Bud Light neon guitar sign
- Snapchat filter costume
- Poppi probiotic soda cans
- TurboTax Live expert tax prep
- Apple Music all of Halftime headliner's discography
- YouTube TV one year subscription
- Etsy cheese board for you and your friends
- Mayonnaise 30-lb bucket of mayo
- E*TRADE baby doll and pickleball set
- Mountain Dew Baja Blast soda assortment
- Lindt 5 chocolate truffles
- Temu $100 gift card
- CrowdStrike annual protection plan up to $500
- Squarespace one year of personal plan website costs
- Skechers slip-in sneakers for every day of the week
- REESE'S Cups caramel cups
- Popeyes chicken wings
- Dove beauty bar
- OREO Cookies family-size packs
- Budweiser Clydesdale saddle
- Starry Lemon Lime Soda Pop 12-pack
- FanDuel Kick of destiny helmet
- Kawasaki off-roading vehicle
- Drumstick assorted dessert cones
- Nerds Gummy Clusters one bag of candy
- Coors Light cornhole set
- Volkswagen electric vehicle
- Pringles potato crisps can
- BetMGM lion plushie
- State Farm red polo and khakis
- M&M'S Peanut Butter chocolate candy packages
- Doritos Dinamita assorted chip packages
- Michelob ULTRA cooler
