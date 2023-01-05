DoorDash rolls out $5 USPS, UPS and FedEx package pickup service

Why returning unwanted gifts could be harder this year

Food delivery business DoorDash has launched a new service that has nothing to do with meals. For a $5 fee, a "Dasher" will pick up any package a customer wants to mail and deliver it to a UPS, FedEx or USPS location.

DoorDash expects high demand for the service this month on the heels of the holiday season, when customers are returning a high volume of merchandise to retailers.

The company dubbed the new feature the "ultimate life hack for returning packages" in a press release announcing its launch.

DoorDash's new Packages dashboard launched Thursday DoorDash.com

DoorDash users can access the service through the "Packages" hub on the website or app.

Once in the app or on the website, customers select which carrier service — USPS, UPS or FedEx — they're using. Each package pickup and delivery costs $5. Customers must provide their own labels or QR codes.

DashPass members can access the service for a flat fee of $3 per box.

All customers are entitled to one free package pickup during the month of January, according to the company.

The service is geared toward those looking to avoid the hassle of post-holiday returns, DoorDash said in its announcement.

"We are excited to introduce Package Pickup as a seamless and efficient offering for those looking to make returns during the busy post-holiday season and throughout the year," said Gagan Gupta, product manager at DoorDash. The new offering enables DoorDash "to meet time-starved shoppers wherever they are," Gupta added.