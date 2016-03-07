Donald Trump sets the record straight on Trump University

During an interview for "Face the Nation," host John Dickerson, asked Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump about the controversy surrounding Trump University. Dickerson asked the business mogul to set the record straight about who actually picked the instructors for the short-lived university saying, "When the course was pitched it was pitched as Donald Trump is going to pick the instructors. And in your deposition you said that you didn't pick the instructors, but on Fox News last Sunday it sounded like you did say you would pick the instructor."

"I picked a lot of top people, and they picked the instructors." The Republican frontrunner responded. Trump also stated that, "Most of these people were happy with the course."

Adding to his statement from last week's GOP Debate hosted by Fox News, Trump continued to assert that the Better Business Bureau gave the university a grade valuation of an "A".

"Trump actually had an A from the Better Business Bureau. And we have about a 90 - or something like that - about a 98% approval rating from people that took the course. In other words, people that are suing me have given us affidavits, like we call them Report Cards, saying how great this was." Trump said.

