Trump presidency: "Red & Blue" analyzes key moments so far

Saturday marks a year since President Trump's inauguration -- and CBSN's "Red & Blue" is taking time this week to look back at the year that was. "Red & Blue" asked CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett to pick four pivotal moments so far.

Starting Tuesday night and wrapping up Wednesday, "Red & Blue" will revisit those moments, starting in April -- Mr. Trump's 75th day in office.

That was when the commander-in-chief authorized 59 Tomahawk missiles to strike an airbase in Syria in response to the Syrian government's chemical weapons attack a few days earlier, which killed more than 80 civilians.

Both Garrett and Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today, join CBSN's Elaine Quijano on "Red & Blue" to analyze the impact of that missile strike.

On Tuesday night's show, they discussed the abrupt firing of FBI director James Comey on May 9 as another key factor in Mr. Trump's presidency so far.

Garrett described the moment as a political earthquake.

"The tremor was the president of the United States had just fired the FBI director," he recalled. "This was full blown, breaking news, stop what you're doing ... pay attention."

Stream CBSN's "Red & Blue" on any connected device or the CBS News app. It airs Monday through Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.



