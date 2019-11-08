Watch: Trump speaks to reporters before leaving D.C. for Georgia

President Trump is leaving Washington, D.C., for Georgia Friday to meet supporters, raise money and speak at a Black Voices for Trump Coalition rollout. Before he was scheduled to leave, he spoke to reporters.

The trip comes as Democrats' impeachment inquiry ramps up, and as acting White House chief of staff defied a congressional subpoena to testify. Deputy associate Office of Management and Budget director Mark Sandy is also scheduled to testify before the committees conducting the impeachment inquiry today, and he, too, is not expected to appear.

Watch Mr. Trump's remarks in the player above.