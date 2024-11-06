Watch Live: Trump expected to speak as Harris' path to victory narrows

Former President Donald Trump is expected to speak early Wednesday morning at his Election Night headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, as Vice President Kamala Harris' path to victory narrows.

CBS News has not yet made a projection in the presidential race, as Trump doesn't currently have the electoral votes to declare victory.

So far, the battleground states CBS News is projecting Trump will win are North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania. CBS News rates Wisconsin as leans Trump. He needs 270 electoral votes to win.

Harris was expected to celebrate Election Night at her alma mater, Howard University, but after midnight, Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond told the crowd she won't speak to supporters tonight. Harris has remained at the vice president's residence in Washington, D.C.

Trump's supporters at his watch party in West Palm Beach were upbeat Tuesday night as results rolled in, with Fox News playing in the background. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Sen. Marco Rubio and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum were among those supporters.

Supporters arrive at an election night watch party for Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump on Nov. 5, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Evan Vucci / AP

Trump has long cast doubt on the integrity of the election and its results. But he was largely silent on social media Tuesday night, once results appeared to return in his favor.

CBS News projects Republicans will take control of the Senate when the new Congress begins in January.