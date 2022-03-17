Washington state deputy dead, another wounded after shootout during SWAT arrest attempt

One of two Pierce County Sheriff's deputies wounded in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest a man south of Tacoma, Washington, has died, authorities said Wednesday. Dominique "Dom" Calata, 35, died following Tuesday's shootout in Spanaway, according to a statement from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

The News Tribune reports Calata was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Tacoma after the shooting. He had been with the sheriff's department for more than six years and was in the National Guard. Before that, Calata served five years in the U.S. Army. He graduated from Pacific Lutheran University, was married and had a 4-year-old son.

The sheriff's department shared a video of Calata reading a children's book for what the department called "Storytime with a Sheriff." Calata, who said he was working the graveyard shift, chose a book called "Moon" by Britta Teckentrupp.

"It also happens to be my son's favorite book, and he's also obsessed with the moon," Calata said before reading the story.

Storytime with a Sheriff: Deputy Calata Our department members and their families are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support they have received from the community over the last two days. We know that many of our community members have not had the pleasure of meeting Deputy Calata or Sergeant Scaniffe, so we wanted to help you get to know them, starting with Deputy Calata's edition of 'Storytime with a Sheriff.'

The other deputy was identified as Rich Scaniffe, 45. Scaniffe was in serious condition after surgery at the St. Joseph Medical Center. He is expected to survive.

Scaniffe has been with the department for 21 years. He is a patrol sergeant assigned to the Mountain detachment and commander of the SWAT team. Scaniffe is married and has a daughter in elementary school, officials said.

"These are guys who have a heart for public service," Sheriff Ed Troyer said. "It's a tragedy all the way around."

The suspect was killed in the shootout.

The deputies were helping the South Sound Gang Task Force serve a warrant to a 40-year-old man wanted for second-degree assault.

The man, who police said has prior felony convictions, was believed to be a candidate for the three strikes law. That means he would have faced life in prison if convicted of another crime.