Dolphins Tyreek Hill briefly detained by police near Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI GARDENS - Miami Dolphins' five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill was detained by police hours before the team's home opener at Hard Rock Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A senior law enforcement source told CBS News Miami that Hill was detained after he was stopped for reckless driving by Miami-Dade police.

"He was uncooperative and when it was clear he would not cooperate he was placed in handcuffs and detained," according to the source.

The source said the officers did not know who Hill was when they stopped him.

A second player saw what was happening pulled over, got out of his car and interfered with the officers, according to the source. He was also placed in handcuffs and detained. Both players were ultimately released. Hill was cited for careless driving.

The Dolphins posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Hill will be available to play on Sunday.

This morning, WR Tyreek Hill was pulled over for a traffic incident about one block from the stadium and briefly detained by police. He has since been released. Several teammates saw the incident and stopped to offer support. Tyreek and all other players involved have safely… — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 8, 2024

Hill did suit up and play in the game.

CBS Miami's Mike Cugno spoke to Hill's agent Drew Rosenhaus before the game.

"Tyreek was detained by the police, I mean, just inexplicably put them in handcuffs relative to a moving traffic violation entering the stadium, of all things, on game day. A surreal situation. I'm extremely upset about it. Thank God, Tyreek is okay. We'll be investigating the police conduct afterward, not making any allegations right now, we'll leave that to Tyreek's legal team. But Tyreek, thank God is okay. It was a very traumatic situation. He pulled it together, he is going to play today. Thank God he's okay," said Rosenhaus.

He added that Hill was fine physically but was mentally very upset about what happened.