Dollar General to donate $2.5 million and remodel store in wake of Jacksonville shooting

Dollar General said it will donate $2.5 million in the wake of the Jacksonville, Florida, shooting that left three people dead at one of its stores, including a 19-year-old employee.

The company also said it plans to fully remodel the store and then reopen it in late September or early October, saying that the location plays an important role in "providing daily necessities" to Jacksonville residents.

The attack, which authorities called racially motivated, occurred on August 26, when the White suspect entered the Dollar General store and opened fire, killing Angela Carr, 52; Anolt Laguerre, Jr., 19 and Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion, 29. The suspect then took his own life.

Laguerre, also known as AJ, was working at Dollar General "while also pursuing his passion for video games by streaming on the side," according to a GoFundMe organized by his brother to raise money for his funeral services. Carr, an Uber driver, was killed while sitting in her car outside the store, while Gallion, a restaurant manager, was shot as he entered the store, according to the Jacksonville, Florida Times Union. All three victims were Black.

Efforts toward "healing and hope"

The donations will be directed to "efforts and organizations focused on healing and hope for Jacksonville," Dollar General said in the Friday statement.

"The entire DG family continues to mourn the senseless, hate-driven loss of life that took place last weekend," said Jeff Owen, Dollar General's CEO, in the statement. "Our focus continues to be on supporting the victims' families, our employees and their loved ones, alongside how we can best support and stand with the greater Jacksonville community."

People at a memorial for the victims of a shooting that took place at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on August 26, 2023. Saul Martinez for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The retailer said it will donate $500,000 to the First Coast Relief Fund, which supports residents of North Florida during natural and human-caused crises, and will provide $1 million to nonprofits and community organizations that will be chosen based on "conversations with the local community," the company said.

A matching donation of up to $1 million will be given to its Employee Assistance Foundation, which provides aid to its workers in need, it added.

The company said it will also donate $50,000 to local food banks to help with food insecurity.