DOJ's Cyber-Digital Task Force releases first report

The Justice Department's new Cyber-Digital Task Force has issued its first report highlighting foreign interference in American cyberspace.

The report comes three days after President Trump's widely criticized meeting and press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin and a week after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictment of 12 Russians accused of election meddling, The report also comes the same day Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats reiterated that Russia is the most aggressive state actor continuing to attempt to influence U.S. affairs.

The report emphasizes the importance of vigilance against foreign interference in American elections and politics.

"Foreign influence operations include covert actions by foreign governments intended to sow division in our society, undermine confidence in our democratic institutions, and otherwise affect political sentiment and public discourse to achieve geo-political objectives," the report says.

On Thursday, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats emphasized that, while there may be multiple foreign influences attempting to undermine the U.S., Russia is the most aggressive actor in cyber attacks "by far," adding, "we have to be ever-vigilant and relentless in calling out the Russians for what they've done."

