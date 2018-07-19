Dan Coats felt need to "correct the record" when he issued Russian meddling statement

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats said he felt the need to "correct the record" when he issued a statement Monday reaffirming Russian interference in U.S. affairs that seemed to contradict President Trump's claims in a press conference Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I was just doing my job," Coats told NBC's Andrea Mitchell at the Aspen Security Forum in Denver Thursday.

Coats' statements emphasizing the reality and severity of Russian interference have been thrust into the spotlight in recent days, as the president has appeared to cast doubt on some of his assessments.

After Mr. Trump's widely criticized press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Coats issued a statement saying the intelligence community has been "clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy, and we will continue to provide unvarnished and objective intelligence in support of our national security."

Coats has also said America's digital infrastructure is at a critical point, comparing today to before Sept. 11, 2001, declaring the warning lights are "blinking red." Mr. Trump, asked by "CBS Evening News" anchor Jeff Glor Saturday whether he agrees with Coats' assessment, said he didn't know if he did and would have to review that assessment. Asked by Glor again on Wednesday whether he thinks the threat is ongoing, Mr. Trump said he would accept Coats' conclusion.

When CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett asked whether the president believes Russian meddling is happening, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said "not specifically," since "there's currently not an election today."

"Well, since there's currently not an election today, not specifically, but we certainly believe that we are taking steps to make sure they can't do it again," Sanders said.

Coats' remarks come hours after a Microsoft executive told the conference his company believes Russians launched a phishing attack on three midterm candidates. Microsoft executive Tom Burt declined to say who the candidates are, but his remarks Thursday emphasized what Coats has already said — that Russian meddling is an ongoing threat.