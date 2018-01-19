DOJ to re-try Bob Menendez corruption case, complicating his reelection bid

The federal government will re-try the corruption case of Sen. Bob Menendez, after the judge in the case declared a mistrial in November. Menendez was able to walk away from federal court last year because the jury was deadlocked. The New Jersey Democrat is up for reelection this year, and another trial could complicate his campaign efforts.

In the former bribery case, prosecutors claimed Menendez took gifts from wealthy Florida donor Salomon Melgen, between 2006 and 2013, in exchange for political influence. Both men were defendants in the case, and Melgen is currently awaiting sentencing for his earlier conviction in a separate case for defrauding Medicare.

It's unclear when the first court date for the new case will be, and since the November mistrial, Menendez has returned to the Senate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.