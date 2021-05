Judge declares mistrial in Sen. Robert Menendez's corruption case A federal judge declared a mistrial in the case of New Jersey's Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez on Thursday. Menendez was accused of exerting political influence on behalf of a wealthy donor in exchange for lavish gifts. A juror who spoke to reporters said nearly all of the jurors favored acquitting Menendez of the charges. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins CBSN to discuss.