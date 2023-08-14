Coast Guard rescues 4 divers who went missing off the Carolinas

Four divers were found and rescued about 50 miles off the coast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, after going missing on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Crews with the Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy had been searching for the divers since at least Sunday night. They said at the time that the search was to continue into Monday morning.

The Coast Guard said it was notified that the four men were diving from a pleasure craft called Big Bill's approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina near noon on Sunday and hadn't resurfaced.

Numerous aircraft and surface vessels were involved in the search, including an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130 Hercules aircraft.

"The @USCG & @USNavy found and rescued the 4 missing male divers approx. 46 miles southeast of Cape Fear River, North Carolina," the U.S. Coast Guard announced in a tweet early Monday morning. The agency included multiple images that appeared to show the divers reuniting with their loved ones for the first time since going missing.