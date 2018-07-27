Disneyland's minimum wage gets a boost to $15 an hour

Disneyland will increase its minimum wage to $15 an hour, which the park said would represent one of the highest entry-level pay levels in the country.

The agreement between Disneyland and its largest labor unions comes after a months-long effort from workers to boost their pay. Earlier this year, some of Disneyland's workers said they struggled with poverty because of their low wages, and researchers found one in 10 Disneyland employees had recently experiencing homelessness.

The agreement will boost hourly wages by 20 percent for employees represented by the union. The current minimum wage of $11 an hour will rise to $13.25. In January 2019, the minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour and then increase to $15.45 an hour by mid-June 2020, Disneyland said in a statement.

Wages will increase by 3 percent per year for workers who are near or above the minimum rates, the park said.

Josh D'Amaro, president of Disneyland Resort, called the agreement an "unprecedented offer."

"This agreement sets a new bar with minimum wages that are among the highest in the country," he said in a statement.