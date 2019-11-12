Disney+ users report errors on first day of the streaming service

Disney+ just launched Tuesday in the U.S., but some users have already run into problems with the streaming service.

Early subscribers took to social media Tuesday to report that they are having trouble connecting to the platform, or are having trouble watching a specific program, like the buzzed-about Star Wars series "The Mandalorian." One common error message depicts video game characters Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz from "Wreck-it Ralph."

The customer help handle for Disney+ on Twitter responded to the issue early Tuesday and attributed the error messages to high traffic on the platform. "The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations," the tweet read. "We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue."

The consumer demand for Disney+ has exceeded our high expectations. We are working to quickly resolve the current user issue. We appreciate your patience. — Disney+ Help (@DisneyPlusHelp) November 12, 2019

Subscribers took to Twitter to communicate their irritation with the service, or to just comment humorously on the server issues. One user wrote, "As bad as your morning is going, at least you're not on the tech support team of @disneyplus right now." Another responded: "A live look at @disneyplus server room" with a gif depicting an office worker continuing to type on his keyboard while a fire burns by his desk.

As bad as your morning is going, at least you’re not on the tech support team of @disneyplus right now pic.twitter.com/7AbYlFNtSM — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2019

Some subscribers communicated their disappointment waiting to stream their favorite childhood programs, or one of the service's original programs, only to find the error message.

Everyone: FIRST THINGS FIRST (FAVORITE MOVIE OR SOMETHING NEW) Me: ...#DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/4euxJ5NVI7 — Ivy Marie 🦃🍁🥧 (@ivysaysrawr) November 12, 2019