Disney opens second "Galaxy's Edge" Star Wars attraction

A galaxy far, far away has gotten a little closer.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" opened in Disney's Hollywood Studios in Orlando, Florida, Thursday. The 14-acre attraction opens just three months after the first Galaxy's Edge attraction, the Anaheim, California-based Disneyland, became public. At the time, it was the largest single-themed land created in a Disney park.

General view of the "Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run" ride at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Walt Disney World Resort Opening at Disney's Hollywood Studios on August 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Getty Images

Galaxy's Edge is an interactive adventure through the grungy planet Batuu, a remote world in the "Star Wars" movies, that explores the fight between the Resistance and the evil First Order. Familiar characters from the new movies include Rey, Finn, Kylo Ren and longtime fan favorite Chewbacca.

Guests can take a four-minute ride in the cockpit of the "Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run," the fictional starship commandeered by smuggler Han Solo. The interactive experience allows a team of six people to operate the rumbling spacecraft.

A cast member poses at the Oga's Cantina at the Black Spire Outpost at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Walt Disney World Resort Opening at Disneyâ€™s Hollywood Studios on August 27, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. Getty Images

Visitors to the Hollywood Studios resort can also build their own lightsabers and droids, or swing by the watering hole Oga's Cantina. The cantina's menu include the same kind of blue milk that Luke Skywalker imbibed in "Star Wars: A New Hope." The dairy-free milk is a citrusy frozen blend.

The attractions took more than five years to develop, according to Disney officials.

Another interactive attraction, "Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance," is slated to open in Disney World in December and in Disneyland in January.

Disney World in Florida is the most popular theme park in the world, attracting 20.9 million visitors in 2018, according to industry estimates. Disneyland is the second, bringing in 18.7 million visitors last year.