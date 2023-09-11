Watch CBS News
Disney, Charter Communications end carriage dispute, report says

By Khristopher J. Brooks

/ MoneyWatch

Disney and Charter Communications have ended a carriage dispute, with the two companies signing a new content distribution deal that will restore access to ESPN and other premium channels for millions of Spectrum cable customers, the Wall Street Journal reported

Disney channels went dark for Spectrum customers on September 1 after the media giant and Charter, Spectrum's parent company, failed to come to terms over carrier fees, which are payments that cable and satellite-TV operators pay to media companies to carry their networks. Charter had accused Disney of demanding "an excessive increase" to its carrier fee. 

Disney had used the dispute to urge customers to switch to its streaming service Hulu + Live TV. 

Disney and Charter didn't immediately return requests for comment.

This is a breaking story that will be updated. 

Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories that range from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and the business of sports.

First published on September 11, 2023 / 11:16 AM

