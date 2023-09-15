We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You aren't limited to just gold bars and coins when investing in gold. Digital gold options are also worth a look. Donald Iain Smith/Getty Images

In an era marked by technological advancement and digital innovation, investors are increasingly turning to digital gold as a convenient way to invest in this precious metal. Gold has long been a favored investment for its intrinsic value and hedging capabilities, and digital gold offers a range of unique benefits that make it an attractive option.

For example, this type of gold investing is generally easy to navigate. In most cases, all you need is internet access and the right platform to purchase it. Plus, it offers a good alternative to gold bars and coins, which can come with additional costs for storage and insurance or other potential downsides.

But what options do you have if you want to start in digital gold investing? And what are the potential benefits of each option?

Learn more about your gold investing options here.

5 digital gold investing options to consider

If you'd prefer to invest in digital gold rather than gold bars and coins, the following options could be worth a look:

Gold stocks

Investing in gold stocks involves purchasing shares in companies that mine, produce or explore for gold. These stocks are often referred to as gold mining stocks and offer investors exposure to the gold market without the need for physical gold ownership.

Here are a few reasons why gold stocks are a compelling digital gold investment option:

Diversification: Gold mining companies may engage in various operations related to gold, such as exploration, production, and distribution. This diversification can spread risk across different segments of the gold industry.

Explore how gold investing could benefit you here.

Gold ETFs

Gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are investment funds that aim to track the price of gold. These funds hold physical gold as their underlying asset and allow investors to buy and sell shares on stock exchanges.

Gold ETFs offer several advantages to investors, including:

Low costs: Gold ETFs generally have lower expense ratios compared to actively managed mutual funds, making them a cost-efficient way to invest in gold.

Gold mutual funds

Gold mutual funds are managed investment portfolios that primarily invest in gold-related assets, such as stocks of gold mining companies and gold bullion. Here's why gold mutual funds could be worth considering:

Professional management: These funds are managed by professionals who make investment decisions on behalf of investors, potentially offering a more hands-off approach to gold investing.

Gold futures

Gold futures are financial contracts that obligate the buyer to purchase or the seller to sell a specific quantity of gold at a predetermined price on a future date. While gold futures are considered a more advanced form of digital gold investment, they offer unique advantages that include:

Leverage: Futures contracts allow investors to control a larger quantity of gold with a relatively small initial investment, potentially magnifying returns (but also risks).

Sovereign gold bonds

Sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) are government-backed securities denominated in grams of gold. These bonds are an excellent choice for risk-averse investors looking for a secure way to invest in gold, and may be an investment worth considering for the following reasons:

Safety and security: SGBs are issued by the government, providing a high level of safety and security.

The bottom line

Digital gold investments offer investors an array of options tailored to their preferences and risk tolerance levels. Whether you prefer the growth potential of gold stocks, the simplicity of gold ETFs, the professional management of gold mutual funds, the speculative nature of gold futures or the security of sovereign gold bonds, there's a digital gold investment option to suit your needs.

Digital gold investments also eliminate the hassles associated with storing physical gold, reduce insurance concerns and provide the convenience of online trading — making them an option worth considering for most types of investors. And, as the financial landscape continues to evolve, embracing these modern approaches to precious metals can help you harness the value and potential returns of gold while enjoying the benefits of a digital investment environment.