Dick's Sporting Goods to stop selling guns in 125 stores

Dick's Sporting Goods said Tuesday it's removing guns from 125 of its stores, further cutting back from the category following the Parkland, Florida, school shooting just over one year ago.

The company stopped selling guns in 10 stores last year to test how they perform and has now decided to remove firearms from 125 additional stores after seeing positive sales. Dick's has over 700 stores in the U.S.

Dick's CEO Ed Stack said the changes will be completed late this year, and the company will consider removing firearms in coming years depending on how these 125 stores perform.

"If it goes as well as expected, we would probably take another batch of stores next year," Stack said in Tuesday's earnings call.

Shares in the sporting goods store fell 11.2 percent, or $4.35, in Tuesday trading to close at $34.61.

Stack made the public decision to stop selling assault-style weapons and to stop selling guns to customers under 21 after the Parkland high school shooting last February. The store had legally sold a shotgun to Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz in 2017, although that gun wasn't used in the shooting.