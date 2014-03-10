Dick Cheney on Ukraine, Paul Ryan on GOP divisions

WASHINGTON (CBS News) - Another week has come and gone and the situation in Ukraine is no closer to a resolution. Russian forces are consolidating their control over Crimea, and almost everyone in Washington is playing the blame game.

Many Republicans have criticized Mr. Obama for what they consider a weak foreign policy that has allowed ambitious adversaries, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, to take advantage and get their way. These concerns were echoed Sunday by former Vice President Dick Cheney on "Face The Nation."

"We have created an image around the world, not just for the Russians, of weakness and indecisiveness," Cheney told Charlie Rose, filling in for Bob Schieffer. "The Syrian situation is the classic. We got already to do something, a lot of the allies sign on. At the last minute, Obama backed off."

Cheney gave President Obama some advice on how to get Russia to back down: reinstate the ballistic missile defense program in Eastern Europe, a plan initiated during the Bush administration that Mr. Obama canceled during his first year in office.

The former vice president's comments were covered by The Wall Street Journal, Politico, NBC News, UPI, CNN, the Christian Science Monitor, the Washington Free Beacon, Newsmax, Real Clear Politics and MSNBC.

Gen. Jim Jones, Mr. Obama's first National Security Adviser, was also on hand Sunday to give his perspective on "Face The Nation." He said some responses, if taken too quickly, could box in a president and limit future decisions. His comments were picked up by the Washington Post.

Also on the program Sunday was Rep. Paul Ryan, the Wisconsin Republican who chairs the influential House Budget Committee and was Mitt Romney's vice presidential running mate in 2012. With the Conservative Political Action Conference in town this week, internal GOP divisions were on full display.

"I don't think there's really this vast civil war in the Republican Party like many in the left like to suggest there is," Ryan said. "I think we're a party with a vibrant debate, adding ideas, solving problems, and I think we're going to be OK."

In response to the Ukraine crisis, Ryan said the U.S. should quickly slap sanctions on top Russian officials. He also discussed his possible interest in a run for president in 2016.