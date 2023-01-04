Driver of Tesla that plunged off California cliff charged with attempted murder and child abuse

California officials have charged the driver of a Tesla that plummeted over 250 feet off a San Mateo highway with attempted murder and child abuse.

Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, California, was driving the vehicle when it went over the side of a coastal road at a spot known as the Devil's Slide. Also inside were one other adult and two children, who have not been identified. All four survived the crash and were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Charging documents show that the other adult was a 41-year-old woman, and the two children were a girl, aged 7, and a boy, aged 4. The documents did not specify what their relationship is to Patel.

This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway oln Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide. San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP

The California Highway Patrol announced on Tuesday that Patel was under arrest. He is still being treated for his injuries, but will be booked into San Mateo County Jail once he is released from the hospital.

"CHP investigators worked throughout the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence from the scene. Based on the evidence collected, investigators developed probable cause to believe this incident was an intentional act," officials said in a statement.

The charging documents show that Patel, 42, was arrested at 9 p.m Monday and did not resist arrest.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash, CHP said, adding that there "has been no determination as to what driving mode the Tesla was in." The electric vehicles have a self-driving feature and a manual option, but whichever one was in use, CHP said the driving mode "does not appear to be a contributing factor in this incident."

"This remains an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released at this time," the CHP said, adding that witnesses should contact their office with any information.