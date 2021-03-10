Trial of Derek Chauvin, charged in George Floyd's death, begins with jury selection

The trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, forged ahead on Tuesday with jury selection, even though a looming appellate ruling could halt the case and delay it for weeks or even months as the state tries to add a third-degree murder count. Three jurors were chosen for the panel before court recessed for the day around 4:30 p.m.

Prosecutors are asking the Court of Appeals to put Chauvin's trial on hold until the issue of adding the third-degree murder count is resolved. The appeals court did not immediately rule on that request, and Judge Peter Cahill said Monday that he intends to keep the trial on track until he's told to stop.

In this image from video, defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listens during his murder trial at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Court TV, via AP, Pool

"Unless the Court of Appeals tells me otherwise, we're going to keep moving," he said.

Jury selection began on Tuesday morning at the Hennepin County Courthouse in downtown Minneapolis, a day later than scheduled. Cahill told the first group of potential jurors they shouldn't talk to anyone involved in the case, and should refrain from searching for information about it online or posting about it on social media. He explained the concept of "reasonable doubt," the legal standard prosecutors must meet to prove their case against Chauvin, who sat in the courtroom wearing a gray suit. Cahill also instructed potential jurors to keep their masks on and use social distancing practices.

Floyd's May 2020 killing drew outrage and a worldwide reckoning on police reform and racial justice. Chauvin, the police officer who was seen in a disturbing video kneeling on the neck of the unarmed Black man for more than nine minutes, is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved in the fatal May 2020 arrest will be tried jointly in August.

Cahill and defense attorney Eric Nelson questioned the first potential juror about what media coverage she had seen about the case. The juror, a mother of three, said she had seen the video, but said she would be willing to review all evidence. The lawyers are aiming to find jurors who say they can form an impartial opinion despite the massive amount of pre-trial publicity the case has received.

When asked about her initial opinion of the video, the potential juror described her reaction to seeing Chauvin restraining Floyd: "That's not fair, because we are humans, you know?"

The potential juror was later excused from jury service.

The second potential juror questioned, a White man who works as a chemist, was selected for the jury after questioning and instructed to report back for opening statements. The man said he had limited interactions with police, but did not have a personal negative viewpoint of the Minneapolis police department. He said he did believe the criminal justice system as a whole was biased against people of color.

The man said he had not seen the video of Floyd's death, but had seen a still image of Chauvin restraining Floyd. He said he has visited the intersection where Floyd was killed with his fiancée.

"It happened in my city, it was a transformative event for that area, and me and my fiancée are thinking about moving near that area, so we wanted to visit," he said.

Hundred March outside Minneapolis courthouse during delay In Floyd case pic.twitter.com/UpU68DtNAN — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) March 8, 2021

One potential juror, a White woman, was excused from service after she said she had "strong opinions" about the case and couldn't promise that she could be impartial.

"I hope for a specific outcome and I don't know that that would change," the juror said.

George Floyd's cousin Shareeduh Tate, sitting in the lone seat reserved for a member of Floyd's family, reacted audibly and nodded in agreement.

Some jurors expressed concern for their safety, including another potential juror who said he would be worried about his name becoming public after the trial.

Cortez Rice, left, of Minneapolis, sits with others in the middle of Hennepin Avenue on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn., to mourn the death of George Floyd a day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd. Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP

"I felt, well, if our names are publicized, could we become potential targets for certain organizations? That makes me feel uneasy," he said.

The potential juror was dismissed over work conflicts.

Tuesday afternoon, a woman who said her uncle is a police officer in northern Minnesota was chosen to sit on the jury. The woman said she is open-minded and is considered to be a mediator by her friends.

The woman said she had an initial negative impression of Chauvin, but that she is willing to hear all elements of the case and be an impartial juror.

Jury selection is scheduled to last three weeks, and barring any delay, opening statements are set for March 29. Trial proceedings will span another two to four weeks, after which the jury will launch into deliberations for an indeterminate amount of time. The process is expected to be complete by mid- to late-April. If Chauvin is convicted, a sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date. Chauvin, who has pleaded not guilty, will have the right to appeal.