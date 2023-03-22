Watch CBS News
Two faculty members injured after shooting at Denver high school

By Alex Sundby

Two school staff members were injured and hospitalized after a shooting at a high school in Denver, police said.

Denver Public Schools confirmed that the two victims are faculty members at Denver's East High School, not students.

A suspect was no longer believed to be at the school, police said on Twitter.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Alex Sundby

Alex Sundby is a senior editor for CBSNews.com

First published on March 22, 2023 / 12:41 PM

