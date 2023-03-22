Two faculty members injured after shooting at Denver high school
Two school staff members were injured and hospitalized after a shooting at a high school in Denver, police said.
Denver Public Schools confirmed that the two victims are faculty members at Denver's East High School, not students.
A suspect was no longer believed to be at the school, police said on Twitter.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.