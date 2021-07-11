Denver police arrest 4 on weapon and drug charges near site of MLB All-Star Game events

Four people have been arrested on drug and weapons charges after a "report of a suspicious occurrence" at a downtown Denver hotel that is close to several events planned in conjunction with the upcoming Major League Baseball All-Star Game, police said. The FBI said there did not appear to be any threat to the game or festivities surrounding it.

Officers responding to a tip searched two rooms at the Maven Hotel, a block from Coors Field, on Friday night. Three men and a woman in their 40s were arrested, and two vehicles were impounded to be searched for evidence, Denver police said.

CBS Denver reports the incident ended peacefully and no one was injured.

The men are being investigated for possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The woman, who has a separate warrant, is being investigated on a drug charge.

"The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety," police said in a statement, adding that visitors should always be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious or illegal behavior.

The FBI said in a statement provided to CBS News on Sunday that it was aware of the arrests and was coordinating with Denver police "regarding this criminal matter."

"We have no reason to believe this incident was connected to terrorism or a threat directed at the All-Star Game. We are not aware of any threat to the All-Star Game events, venues, players, or the community at this time," the FBI said.

Coors Field will host the All-Star Game on Tuesday, but festivities have been underway in and around the ballpark and downtown for the last several days.

CBS News' Pat Milton contributed reporting.